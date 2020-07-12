UFC 251: Dana White Doesn’t Agree With Volkanovski-Holloway 2 Decision

UFC president Dana White doesn’t side with two of the judges who scored Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway II.

On July 11, featherweight champion Volkanovski and Holloway collided a second time in the co-main event of UFC 251. In their first encounter back in Dec. 2019, Volkanovski captured the 145-pound gold by defeating Holloway via unanimous decision. The rematch was more competitive and certainly more dramatic. After five rounds of action concluded in the rematch, many felt Holloway had done enough to best Volkanovski. That wasn’t the case as “The Great” emerged victorious via split decision.

Dana White Thinks Max Holloway Should’ve Had His Hand Raised

Speaking to media members following UFC 251, White made it clear that he doesn’t think Volkanovski was the true winner (via Bloody Elbow).

“You can’t leave it to these guys. We’ve got some bad judging,” White said on the post-fight press conference. “I’m sure (Holloway) is devastated. Did anybody here score it for Volkanovski? Anybody? Nobody in the media? I don’t know. We’ll have to figure it out.”

“Looks like we’ve got to tighten up our refs and judges here on Fight Island,” White said, who was also upset at late stoppage on Jose Aldo vs Petr Yan.

Holloway has now dropped his second straight bout and is left to wonder what’s next. A trilogy bout appears unlikely with Holloway being 0-2 against Volkanovski. Former UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo, who is currently retired, is chopping at the bit to be offered a featherweight title bout with Volkanovski. “Triple C” has said he could be lured out of retirement if he was offered that bout and a significant pay raise.

If the UFC brass doesn’t entertain that idea, the promotion certainly isn’t short on options. The winner of Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez could be next in line for a shot at featherweight gold. There’s also the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega.