UFC 251: Frankie Edgar Doesn’t See Significant Changes In Preparation For Bantamweight Debut

Frankie Edgar feels his preparation for a move down to 135 pounds doesn’t yield drastic changes.

Edgar is set to make his bantamweight debut on July 11. He’ll share the Octagon with Pedro Munoz on the UFC 251 card. The action is set to take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The location is familiar to Edgar, as he captured the UFC lightweight championship on Yas Island back in April 2010.

Frankie Edgar Says Preparation Hasn’t Been Much Different

MMAJunkie.com spoke to Edgar ahead of his bantamweight scrap with Munhoz. “The Answer” said there’s been just one change for his move down to bantamweight but it isn’t drastic for him.

“Everything pretty similar,” Edgar told MMA Junkie. “I’ve been dieting since I got the call for the fight. So just eating clean and putting the right stuff in my body and being pretty precise and pretty strict in my diet. I feel great … and really good actually. When I was able to fight at 155 and 145, I didn’t have to eat the cleanest and kind of put whatever I want in me. Now, I’m forced to eat very clean, and I actually feel better.”

Edgar is trying to avoid going on a three-fight skid for the first time since early 2013. He has dropped his last two outings to Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway. A victory for Edgar would snap his skid in a big way as Munhoz holds the number seven spot on the UFC bantamweight rankings.

For many, Edgar’s move down to bantamweight is a long time coming. The general consensus is that Edgar should’ve made the move sooner in his career. “The Answer” has said that he always felt he could compete at lightweight and featherweight, so he didn’t feel the need the move down to 135 pounds. He says the difference now is that more elite-level fighters are starting to come in heavier than before.