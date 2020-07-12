UFC 251 Highlights: Amanda Ribas Taps Paige VanZant

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant opened the main card at UFC 251.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on Saturday night (July 11, 2020) at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Ribas didn’t face a huge challenge against VanZant as she quickly scored a takedown and eventually got VanZant in an armbar and tapped as a result. This marked VanZant’s final fight under her current UFC deal.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ribas held a record of 9-1 heading into this fight including a four fight winning streak with three of those bouts coming under the UFC banner. She scored wins over the likes of Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern, and Randa Markos.

VanZant entered this fight it being her last bout on her current UFC contract. She had gone 2-3 in her last fight including back-to-back losses to the likes of Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark. She scored a submission win over Rachael Ostovich in January 2019.

UFC 251 Results: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal, Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway, Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 251. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.