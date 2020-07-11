UFC 251 Highlights: Davey Grant Scores Thunderous KO Win

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant had a violent finish to it at UFC 251.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Saturday night (July 11, 2020) at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Grant had been tagging Day throughout the whole fight and even had a previous knockdown. Grant made sure Day didn’t get up from a nasty combo that resulted in him scoring a big left hook in the third round for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

