UFC 251 Highlights: Jiri Prochazka Stuns Volkan Oezdemir in Promotional Debut

Jiri Prochazka scored a big upset win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (July 11, 2020) at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Prochazka stunned him with a head kick before landing a big right hand to put the title contender, who was ranked seventh, to sleep. This marked Prochazka’s promotional debut.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

