UFC 251 Highlights: Kamaru Usman Outpoints Jorge Masvidal to Retain Welterweight Title

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal delivered at UFC 251.

The two fighters met in a welterweight title bout on Saturday night (July 11, 2020) at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

This fight was actually pretty simple. Usman wanted to clinch and wear down Masvidal in order to achieve takedowns. On the flip side, Masvidal wanted and rightfully so due to his advantage to strike with Usman.

When Masvidal did have a chance to throw leather, he did and found success. The smothering style of Usman was the key to his victory. Usman retained the title by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The intensity is still there heading into the fifth and final round 👀 #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/a6vEwETTlY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2020

The first round ends with @GamebredFighter firing off the cage and @USMAN84kg on the hunt 😬 #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/jF4xbACSMA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2020

https://twitter.com/UFC_CA/status/1282186409214906368

Usman beat Colby Covington by TKO at UFC 245 in his first title defense. Usman captured the title from Tyron Woodley when he scored a dominant unanimous win in the co-headliner of the UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was on a 14-fight winning streak heading into this fight with 10 of those wins coming under the UFC banner.

Masvidal picked up a doctor stoppage win over Nate Diaz in his previous fight at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Before that Masvidal scored a quick knockout win over Ben Askren at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada when he landed a flying knee strike and a second-round knockout over Darren Till in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England. This elevated him to the spot in the division and is a clear top contender.

UFC 251 Results: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal, Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway, Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo

