UFC 251 Highlights: Makwan Amirkhani Submits Danny Henry

Makwan Amirkhani made short work of Danny Henry at UFC 251.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (July 11, 2020) at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Right out of the gate in round one, Amirkhani clinched and was able to lock in the anaconda submission where he put Henry to sleep. Just that quick.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

UFC 251 Results: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal, Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway, Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 251. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.