UFC 251 Highlights: Petr Yan Smashes Jose Aldo to Win Bantamweight Title

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo was the first title fight at UFC 251.

The two fighters met in a vacant bantamweight title bout on Saturday night (July 11, 2020) at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

The end of round one was interesting as Yan stuffed his takedown. Yan hit him in the ribs while Aldo was on his back and stunned him. Yan didn’t pounce with seconds to go but could’ve had a finish.

Once round two came around, Aldo started to take over and that led over to round three although Yan did have a good flurry to end the round. Aldo slowed down in round four. Yan was landing and even hurt Aldo up against the fence and scored a takedown. Yan dropped him in the fifth and got on top where he landed some powerful shots for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Yan entered this fight on a 9-fight winning streak with his last three fights seeing him beat Urijah Faber by KO at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event, John Dodson by decision at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic and Jimmie Rivera at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8, 2019.

Aldo entered this fight with a 2-4 record in his previous four bouts with two of those losses coming to Max Holloway. He suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In his previous fights, he dropped a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245.

