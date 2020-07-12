UFC 251 Highlights: Rose Namajunas Edges Jessica Andrade in Rematch

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas continued the action going at UFC 251.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout on Saturday night (July 11, 2020) at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. Their first fight came back at UFC 237 where Andrade beat Rose by TKO to become the UFC women’s strawweight champion.

This was all striking that turned out to be a fun fight. Obviously, it went longer than their previous bout so fans got a chance to see how they matched up. The tease of a takedown came in round one when Andrade went in for a takedown and ate a knee strike right to the jaw.

Andrade later scored one in the third round after busting open the nose of her opponent, who got back up. Andrade attempted a late rally but time ran out. The judges gave the win to Rose by split decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Rose enters the matrix in R2 #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/OCSZFkuxtl — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 12, 2020

Andrade as riding a four-fight win streak with victories over Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Rose before losing her previous bout when she dropped the women’s strawweight title to Weili Zhang at UFC Shenzhen from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

Before Namajunas lost to Andrade the first time, which marked her most recent bout, she scored three straight wins over the likes of Michelle Waterson by submission and two wins – one by KO and another by decision – by beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk back-to-back.

