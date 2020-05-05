UFC 251 In Australia Officially Postponed

The UFC announced that UFC 251 which was slated to take place on June 7 (June 6 in North America) in Perth, Australia has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was expected to be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski’s first title defense against Max Holloway. Yet, that will no longer be the case as the Las Vegas-based promotion announced the postponement on social media.

“Due to current state and national restrictions on public gatherings and travel, UFC 251 originally scheduled for Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, June 7 (Saturday, June 6 in North America) has been postponed,” the company stated. “UFC looks forward to returning to Perth in the near future with a PPV event in partnership with tourism Western Australia.”

As of right now, the UFC still plans on hosting an event on June 6, but it will not be in Australia. The event will see Amanda Nunes defend her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer. Where the new event will be is to be determined.

It should be expected that the UFC will look to go back to Australia for a pay-per-view once the pandemic is over.