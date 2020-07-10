UFC 251: Kamaru Usman Says Jorge Masvidal Is His Best Opponent Yet

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recognizes that Jorge Masvidal is a credible threat to his title.

This Saturday night (July 11), Usman will put his 170-pound gold on the line against Masvidal. The title fight is set to headline UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Both men tipped the scales at 170 pounds on Friday, making their championship main event official.

Kamaru Usman Thinks Jorge Masvidal Is The Best Of The Bunch Compared To Past Opponents

Usman spoke to reporters in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 251 during a media scrum. “The Nigerian Nightmare” said he’s treating Masvidal as if he’s his toughest test to date (h/t MMAJunkie).

“He’s the best out of each and every one of (my past opponents),” Usman told reporters from Abu Dhabi at Thursday’s UFC 251 virtual media day. “He’s the best. He’s the next guy in front of me. He’s the toughest guy in front of me, so I don’t take him lightly. I’m going out there with all my thoughts, the thought that he’s the best opponent that I have faced today, and I have to go out there and treat him accordingly.”

Usman was expecting to meet Gilbert Burns this weekend. “Durinho” ended up testing positive for COVID-19 and did not board the charter flight from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Masvidal and the UFC were able to strike a deal to slot “Gamebred” in the championship headliner. This would’ve been the matchup all along had Masvidal and the UFC come to terms on a deal sooner.

MMA News has been keeping up to speed throughout fight week for UFC 251. We’ve got weigh-in results and main card predictions. It all leads to the event itself. Stick with us for live results, highlights, and all the post-fight goodness you will need.