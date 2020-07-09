UFC 251: Leon Edwards Would ‘Love’ To Fight Winner Of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards hopes to get a UFC welterweight title opportunity against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal.

When initial negotiations between Masvidal and the UFC fell apart, Edwards was approached about a potential rematch with Usman. This time, it would’ve been for UFC gold in a headlining spot on pay-per-view. Unfortunately for “Rocky,” travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis prevented him from taking the opportunity.

The title shot was then given to Gilbert Burns but he ended up testing positive for the coronavirus. Masvidal and the UFC were finally able to strike a deal and “Gamebred” now meets Usman on July 11. The title fight headlines UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Leon Edwards Hopes To Fight Winner Of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

In an interview with MMAJunkie, Edwards expressed his desire to be next in line for a shot at the winner of Usman vs. Masvidal.

“I’m just happy that the division (has) got some movement to it,” Edwards told MMA Junkie. “For a while, it’s been stagnant and nothing was happening, so it’s good to see them fighting. I got history with both men and I’d love to fight the winner.”

Edwards is correct when he says he has a history with both “The Nigerian Nightmare” and “Gamebred.” As mentioned, Edwards fought Usman back in Dec. 2015. “Rocky” fell short in that bout via unanimous decision. In March 2019, Edwards was punched by Masvidal backstage at a UFC event in London after exchanging words.

Edwards hasn’t competed since July 2019. He defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision. “Rocky” was set to fight Tyron Woodley back in March but once again the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that plan.

When Leon Edwards is able to return to the Octagon, does he receive a UFC title shot right away?