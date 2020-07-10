UFC 251 Weigh-in Results: All Three Title Fights Made Official

UPDATE: The UFC 251 weigh-in results are in. All three title bouts are official. There were two weight misses and both are fighters set for the prelims.

The UFC 251 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (July 10).

All 26 fighters on the UFC 251 card are set to tip the scales. Of course, that includes welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal. Their title clash will serve as the UFC 251 headliner.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a featherweight title rematch between titleholder Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Also featured on the main card will be a clash for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas II and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant will also take place on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 251.

There will also be preliminary action. The featured prelim bout on ESPN will be a light heavyweight battle between Volkan Oezdemir and former RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka. The ESPN portion of the prelims will also showcase Muslim Salikhov vs. Zaleski dos Santos, Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry, and Roman Bogatov vs. Leonardo Santos.

The UFC 251 weigh-ins will begin at 9 a.m. ET in Abu Dhabi. Keep refreshing this page for live results below. You can also peep the live stream courtesy of MMAFighting.

Main Card (PPV)

(c) Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170) – for welterweight title

(c) Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Max Holloway (145) – for featherweight title

Petr Yan (135) vs. Jose Aldo (135) – for vacant bantamweight title

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (116)

Amanda Ribas (126) vs. Paige VanZant (126)

Prelims (ESPN)

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Danny Henry (146)

Roman Bogatov (155.5) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Maxim Grishin (223) vs. Marcin Tybura (252)

Raulian Paiva (129)* vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Vanessa Melo (141)* vs. Karol Rosa (136)

Martin Day (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

*- Fighter has missed weight