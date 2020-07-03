UFC 251: Max Holloway Takes Aim At Alex Volkanovski’s ‘Point Karate’ Fighting Style

Max Holloway feels Alex Volkanovski gets points for a lot of things, but damage isn’t one of them.

On July 11, Holloway will collide with Alex Volkanovski a second time. Back in Dec. 2019, Holloway dropped the UFC featherweight championship to Volkanovski via unanimous decision. “Blessed” expressed his belief that he won the fight and claimed Volkanovski did the least amount of damage he’s ever received in a title fight.

Max Holloway Hits At Alex Volkanovski’s Fighting Style

Speaking to Khon2, Holloway made it clear that he feels Volkanovski would excel in point karate (h/t BJPenn.com).

“The biggest takeaway that I learned from that fight is that if Australia ever was looking for someone to point karate for the Olympics since it got pushed back, we got a guy after July 11. It’s just a crazy time man, I’m just blessed to be a part of it,” Holloway said to Hawaiian outlet, Khon2. “The guys behind me that have taken these travels with me, we all got families, they all got families and they’re putting it all out on the line for me and I’m super grateful for them. I’m super grateful for everyone that is going to tune in and support.”

Volkanovski vs. Holloway II will serve as the co-main event of UFC 251. The action will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The main event of that card will feature a welterweight title clash between champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. The vacant bantamweight title will also be on the line as Petr Yan shares the Octagon with Jose Aldo.

Holloway’s defeat at the hands of Volkanovski was his first loss at featherweight since Aug. 2013. Holloway won 14 bouts in a row at 145 pounds before fighting Volkanovski.

