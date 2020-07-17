UFC 251 Medical Suspensions: Kamaru Usman Faces Lengthy Sit

The UFC 251 medical suspensions have rolled out and Kamaru Usman is looking at a potential 180-day sit.

On July 11, Usman put his UFC welterweight championship on the line against Jorge Masvidal. The title bout served as UFC 251’s headliner. This was the UFC’s first event on its “Fight Island” trip, which is on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Usman retained his gold via unanimous decision but he didn’t walk away unscathed. He must have a nasal X-Ray cleared, otherwise he will have to sit for six months.

Maxim Grishin and Davey Grant are the two other fighters facing 180-day medical suspensions. Grishin, who dropped a unanimous decision to Marcin Tybura, must also have a nasal X-Ray cleared. As for Grant, he must be cleared by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon or he’ll be out for six months. Grant scored a knockout victory over Martin Day in his outing.

Peep the rest of the UFC 251 medical suspensions courtesy of Krik Jenness from The UnderGround.

Kamaru Usman: 180 Days or cleared by Nasal X-Ray and 21 Days No Contact.

Jorge Masvidal: 30 Days for forehead laceration and 21 Days No Contact.

Alexander Volkanovski: 30 Days due to hard bout and 21 Days No Contact.

Max Holloway: 30 Days to due to hard bout and 21 Days No Contact.

Petr Yan: 30 Days due to hard bout and 21 Days No Contact.

Jose Aldo: 45 Days due to TKO – 45 Day Mandatory, 30 Days No Contact.

Rose Namajunas: 30 Days and 21 Days No Contact.

Jessica Andrade: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Amanda Ribas: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Paige VanZant: 7 Days to Vanzant for Mandatory Rest.

Jiri Prochazka: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Volkan Oezdemir: 60 Days due to KO and 45 Days No Contact.

Muslim Salikhov: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Makwan Amerikhani: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Danny Henry: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Leonardo Santos: 45 Days for hard bout and 30 Days No Contact.

Roman Bogatov: 30 Days due to hard bout and 21 Days No Contact.

Marcin Tybura: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Maxim Grishin: 180 Days or clear by Nasal X-Ray and 21 Days No Contact.

Raulian Paiva: 30 Days and 21 Days No Contact.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: 30 Days and 21 Days No Contact.

Karol Rosa: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Vanessa Melo: 7 Days for Mandatory Rest.

Davey Grant: 180 Days or cleared by OMF and 30 Days No Contact.

Martin Day: 60 Days to due to KO and 45 Days No Contact.