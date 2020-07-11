UFC 251 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Tonight (July 11), UFC 251 takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the headliner, Kamaru Usman will put the welterweight title on the line against Jorge Masvidal. UFC 251’s co-main event will see a featherweight title rematch between champion Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Petr Yan and Jose Aldo are also set to collide for the vacant bantamweight gold. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 251 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC 251.