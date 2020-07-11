UFC 251 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Check out MMA News' UFC 251 results, featuring a main event meeting between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight title.

UFC 251 goes down tonight (Sat. July 11, 2020) from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal for the UFC welterweight title.

Usman beat Colby Covington by TKO at UFC 245 in his first title defense. Usman captured the title from Tyron Woodley when he scored a dominant unanimous win in the co-headliner of the UFC 235 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was on a 14-fight winning streak heading into this fight with 10 of those wins coming under the UFC banner.

Masvidal picked up a doctor stoppage win over Nate Diaz in his previous fight at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Before that Masvidal scored a quick knockout win over Ben Askren at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada when he landed a flying knee strike.

The co-headliner will see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway in a featherweight title fight.

Rounding out the main card is Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title is the third championship bout, Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas in a women’s strawweight bout, and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant in a women’s flyweight bout.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant

Quick UFC 251 Results

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

Featherweight title bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Vacant bantamweight title bout: Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo

Women’s strawweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas

Women’s flyweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant

Prelims (ESPN and ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Lightweight bout: Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin

Flyweight bout: Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Women’s bantamweight bout: Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Bantamweight bout: Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

