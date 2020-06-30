UFC 251: Rose Namajunas Says All Signs Point To ‘Spectacular Performance’ In Jessica Andrade Rematch

Rose Namajunas thinks the stars are aligning for a strong showing against Jessica Andrade in their rematch.

On July 11, Namajunas and Andrade will do battle in a rematch. The two competed back in May 2019. At the time, Namajunas was the UFC strawweight champion. “Thug” Rose had a strong opening round and was getting in clean shots on the feet. In the second round, Andrade’s strength changed everything. She earned the knockout victory over Namajunas via slam to capture the 115-pound gold.

Namajunas Thinks She’ll Perform At Her Best In Andrade Rematch

Namajunas hasn’t fought since dropping her strawweight title, while Andrade was steamrolled by Weili Zhang in her last outing. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Namajunas expressed her belief that the stage appears to be set for her to have a standout performance (via MMAJunkie).

“Based on my training and based on just my mentality and where everything is kind of led up to this point, it’s definitely the makings of a spectacular performance and hopefully the best performance yet,” Namajunas said. “I mean, my skill and my abilities and even just the control over myself has been the best it’s ever been this whole training camp. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to performing.”

Andrade vs. Namajunas II will be featured on the main card of UFC 251. That event is set to feature three title bouts. In the main event, Kamaru Usman will put his welterweight title on the line against Gilbert Burns. The co-headliner will feature a rematch between featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Also on tap is a vacant bantamweight title bout between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo.

Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC 251 card. You can count on us to deliver live results, highlights, and all the post-fight goodness you will need on fight night.