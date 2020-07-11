UFC 251’s Jorge Masvidal Shares Advice With Fighters: ‘Stick To Your Guns’

Jorge Masvidal is giving a pro tip to fighters with some pull who are going through contract issues in MMA.

For the most part, “Gamebred” received what he was asking for. While Masvidal didn’t get the exact amount of money he hoped for to fill in at UFC 251, the UFC came close enough to his asking price. He will now receive a shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight championship on July 11. Opportunity knocked when Gilbert Burns was forced off the card due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Jorge Masvidal Tells Fighters To Know Their Worth

Masvidal had a brief media scrum ahead of UFC 251. He told reporters the following advice he’d give to younger fighters who are in negotiations with a major MMA promotion (via MMAJunkie).

“Stick to your guns,” Masvidal said. “Don’t let none of these devils and demons hold you down. I’ve been here for a while. It’s taken me a while. I don’t let no oppression get the better of me. If they didn’t come to the numbers I wanted, I would’ve been right in Miami, Florida sitting on my couch, eating sushi, playing video games. They came correct. That’s why I’m here.”

UFC president Dana White has boasted that UFC 251 is “trending higher” than a Conor McGregor fight. Masvidal has expressed his belief that he’s the one who can be credited for that. There’s no denying that he is the biggest star on the card at this point.

Whether or not Masvidal can cash in fully by becoming the UFC welterweight champion remains to be seen. Of course, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. Regardless, it’s safe to say that Masvidal’s “journeyman” tag is dead and buried. In addition to his skills inside the Octagon, Masvidal also got to this point by heeding the advice he is now sharing with other fighters.