UFC 251’s Jose Aldo Thinks Cut Down To Bantamweight Has Been Easier Than 145

Jose Aldo believes his weight cut to 135 pounds has been a smoother experience than it was for featherweight.

Aldo has surprised many with his ability to transition to the bantamweight division. The former 145-pound ruler often struggled to make the featherweight limit. While he was able to make weight each time out, Aldo’s coach, Andre Pederneiras, admitted that his fighter was in pain during his weight cut for the Jeremy Stephens fight and almost missed the target weight.

Jose Aldo Talks Ease Of Cut Down To 135 Pounds Compared To 145

Aldo looked sharp in his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes back in Dec. 2019. Despite the loss, he’ll take on Petr Yan for the vacant UFC bantamweight title at UFC 251 on July 11. Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Aldo said that he’s had an easier time cutting down to 135 pounds than he did for 145 (via MMAJunkie).

“These two days here in Sao Paulo are definitely gonna get in the way of my weight cut a little bit,” Aldo told ESPN. “But I bought a rope to jump, and I’m gonna go in the jacuzzi in the room or whatever. I’m gonna be able to stay active, but I’m happy to be a part of this, and the cut for 135 has actually been a lot easier than it was at 145.”

UFC president Dana White has defended his decision to book Aldo in a title fight despite coming off back-to-back losses. The UFC boss says it boils down to his fight with Moraes being close and Aldo’s resume at featherweight. If Aldo can pull off a victory, it’ll add more to the future Hall of Famer’s legacy. This is Aldo’s first chance at winning UFC gold in a second weight class.

