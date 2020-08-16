UFC 252 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 252 bonuses have been released.

The UFC 252 pay-per-view event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. Headlining the card was a clash between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. This fight was for the heavyweight title and third bout between them.

This fight saw Miocic score a unanimous decision win to retain the heavyweight title in a fantastic fight.

The first fight took place in the main event at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event with the champion vs. champion matchup being hyped as Cormier as then-light heavyweight champion. Miocic lost the fight in shocking fashion via knockout in the first round to lose the heavyweight title, which marked history as Cormier became a two-division champion. The rematch came when they met at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event last July. In the fourth round, Miocic earned the knockout win when he landed a flurry of strikes up against the fence that was finished on the ground.

The co-main event saw more action between bantamweights Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

This fight saw Vera score a TKO win over O’Malley, who injured his right ankle. Vera did so when O’Malley fell down to the ground and Vera landed some elbows and punches.

There were two fighter performance bonuses and “Fight of the Night” honors in which all received $50,000. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below:

Fight of Night: Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley

Performance: Virna Jandiroba and Daniel Pineda

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 252. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

UFC 252 Results: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier, Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Were the right choices made for the UFC 252 bonuses?