Tuesday, August 11, 2020

UFC 252: Daniel Cormier Knows Fighting & Training Won’t Be Viable Forever

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Daniel Cormier knows the window for an athlete doesn’t stay open forever.

Cormier will share the Octagon with Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 252 on Aug. 15. Miocic will be putting his heavyweight title on the line. This will be the trilogy bout between Cormier and Miocic and “DC” plans to retire regardless of the result.

Daniel Cormier Realizes Competing In MMA Wasn’t Meant To Last

While Cormier has remained an elite-level competitor, the fact remains he is 41 years old. Speaking to MMAFighting, the former UFC “champ-champ” said that even with all the money in the world there’s only so much he can do going forward.

“Some people go, ‘But what if they give you all the money for this?’ And I’m like, if I have to prepare like I’m preparing right now to do that at my age for a sustained period of time would be very difficult. At 36, 37, they could call me five weeks before a fight and go, ‘Are you ready?’ I’m like not now, but I guarantee you I will be in three weeks, and I would go do it. I don’t have that luxury anymore. I need 12 weeks to get myself to where I can do what I need to do to win a fight.”

Cormier is hoping to end his career having become a two-time UFC heavyweight champion. It would add to his UFC light heavyweight title reign as well as his Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix title. “DC” is a surefire UFC Hall of Famer and is set post-fighting with his work as a color commentator.

MMA News will have you covered this weekend with live coverage of UFC 252. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Also, be sure to join us on Friday for a live stream of the weigh-ins and our main card predictions.

SourceMMAFighting

