Sunday, August 16, 2020

UFC 252 Highlights: Marlon Vera Smashes Injured Sean O’Malley

By Andrew Ravens

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera was an interesting matchup in the co-main event.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Saturday night (August 15, 2020) at the UFC 252 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Early on in the first round, O’Malley hurt his right ankle and that took O’Malley out of his element. O’Malley fell down and Vera rained down two big elbows then some strikes for the win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

O’Malley went 4-0 under the UFC banner leading up to this fight including wins over the likes of Terrion Ware at TUF 26 Finale by decision, Andre Soukhamthah at UFC 222 by decision, and a TKO win over Jose Alberto Quinonez by TKO at UFC 248. His previous outing saw him beat Eddie Wineland by KO at UFC 250. 

Vera entered this fight after snapping his five-fight winning streak with all of them ending by finishes. KO wins over Wuliji Buren, Frankie Saenz, and most recently Andre Ewell. He also holds submission wins over Guido Cannetti and Nohelin Hernandez. His previous fight saw him drop a decision loss to Yadong Song in May. 

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 252. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

