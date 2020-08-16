UFC 252 Highlights: Stipe Miocic Outpoints Daniel Cormier In Trilogy

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier was a slugfest in the main event of the UFC’s latest event.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday night (August 15, 2020) at the UFC 252 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Cormier scored a takedown just over a minute into the first round, but Miocic got right back to his feet. At the end of the round, Cormier caught him but didn’t knock Stipe off his feet. Miocic connected with a missile of right hands at the end of the second round that dropped Cormier, who was saved by the bell.

The third round saw them mostly clinch although Cormier was poked in the left eye badly. The intensity continued in round four and five. The judges gave the win to Miocic by decision.

The first fight between Cormier and Miocic took place in the main event at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event in 2018. Miocic lost the fight in shocking fashion via knockout in the first round to lose the heavyweight title. The rematch came at UFC 241 in 2019 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California that saw in the fourth round, Miocic earned the knockout win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

High drama at the end of Round 2 as @stipemiocic hurt Daniel Cormier 😱 #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/6bBokCf01o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

HE HURT HIM! 🤯@DC_MMA stuns Stipe as RD 1 comes to a close. #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/KmpKVzteW7 — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

OOOOH! 😱



EVERY PUNCH ON THE EDGE OF OUR SEATS!



TWO MORE MINUTES! #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/L7EA7tmTCF — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

Before their first fight, Cormier was able to successfully retain the title over Derrick Lewis at UFC 230. This fight served as the main event of the PPV event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On the flip side, before their first fight, Miocic was on a six-fight winning streak with four of those having the heavyweight title on the line. He successfully defended the title over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou in his last three bouts.

