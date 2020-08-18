UFC 252 Medical Suspensions: Cormier & O’Malley Facing Lengthy Sits

The UFC 252 medical suspensions are in.

The event took place on Aug. 15. UFC 252 was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier collided a third time. Miocic scored the unanimous decision victory. Cormier has been medically suspended until Feb. 12, 2021 unless his left eye is cleared by an ophthalmologist. His minimum suspension is until Sept. 30.

Sean O’Malley is also facing a lengthy suspension. He must have his right ankle cleared by an orthopedic doctor or he’ll be on the sidelines until Feb. 12, 2021. His minimum suspension is until Sept. 30.

Peep the full list of UFC 252 medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie).