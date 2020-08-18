Monday, August 17, 2020

UFC 252 Medical Suspensions: Cormier & O’Malley Facing Lengthy Sits

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

The UFC 252 medical suspensions are in.

The event took place on Aug. 15. UFC 252 was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier collided a third time. Miocic scored the unanimous decision victory. Cormier has been medically suspended until Feb. 12, 2021 unless his left eye is cleared by an ophthalmologist. His minimum suspension is until Sept. 30.

Sean O’Malley is also facing a lengthy suspension. He must have his right ankle cleared by an orthopedic doctor or he’ll be on the sidelines until Feb. 12, 2021. His minimum suspension is until Sept. 30.

Peep the full list of UFC 252 medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie).

  • Stipe Miocic: Must have retinal specialist clearance on left eye; minimum suspension until 9/30/20, no contact until 9/15/20
  • Daniel Cormier: Must have left eye cleared by an ophthalmologist or no contest until 2/12/21. Minimum suspension until 9/30/20, no contact until 9/15/20
  • Marlon Vera: No suspension
  • Sean O’Malley: Must have orthopedic doctor clearance on right ankle or no contest until 2/12/21. Minimum suspension until 9/30/20, no contact until 9/15/20
  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik: No suspension
  • Junior Dos Santos: Must have laceration under left eye cleared by a doctor or no contest until 10/15/20, no contact until 9/30/20
  • Daniel Pineda: Suspended until 9/30/20, no contact until 9/15/20 due to left eyebrow laceration
  • Herbert Burns: Suspended until 9/30/20, no contact until 9/15/20 due to right eyebrow laceration
  • Merab Dvalishvili: No suspension
  • John Dodson: No suspension
  • Vinc Pichel: No suspension
  • Jim Miller: Must have cut on bridge of nose cleared by doctor or no contest until 9/30/20, no contact until 9/15/20
  • Virna Jandiroba: No suspension
  • Felice Herrig: No suspension
  • Danny Chavez: No suspension
  • TJ Brown: Must have left orbital fracture cleared by an ophthalmologist or no contest until 2/12/21. Minimum suspension until 9/15/20 with no contact until 9/6/20
  • Livinha Souza: No suspension
  • Ashley Yoder: No suspension
  • Chris Daukaus: No suspension
  • Parker Porter: Suspended until 9/15/20, no contact until 9/6/20
  • Kai Kamaka: Must have facial lacerations cleared by doctor or no contest until 9/30/20, no contact until 9/15/20
  • Tony Kelley: Suspended until 9/15/20, no contact until 9/6/20 due to forehead laceration

SourceMMAJunkie

