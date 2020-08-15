UFC 252 Results: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

UFC 252 goes down tonight (Sat. August 15, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in a heavyweight title bout.

The first fight between Cormier and Miocic took place in the main event at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event in 2018. Miocic lost the fight in shocking fashion via knockout in the first round to lose the heavyweight title.

The rematch came at UFC 241 in 2019 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California that saw in the fourth round, Miocic earned the knockout win. Before their first fight, Cormier was able to successfully retain the title over Derrick Lewis at UFC 230. This fight served as the main event of the PPV event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera in a bantamweight fight. Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili, and Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 252 results below:

Quick UFC 252 Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Heavyweight bout: Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight bout: Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

Bantamweight bout: John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)