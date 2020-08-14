Friday, August 14, 2020

UFC 252 Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Stipe Miocic Weigh-Ins
Stipe Miocic (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

The UFC 252 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (Aug. 14).

All 22 fighters on the UFC 252 card are set to tip the scales. Of course, that includes heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier. Their title clash will serve as the UFC 252 headliner.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a bantamweight tilt between rising star Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Also featured on the main card will be a clash between former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda and John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili will also take place on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 252.

There will also be preliminary action. The featured prelim bout on ESPN will be a lightweight battle between Jim Miller and Vinc Pichel. The ESPN portion of the prelims will also showcase Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder, Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter, and Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba.

The UFC 252 weigh-ins will begin at noon ET in Las Vegas. Keep refreshing this page for live results below. You can also peep the live stream courtesy of MMAFighting.

Main Card (PPV)

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Prelims (ESPN)

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Prelims (ESPN+)

T.J. Brown vs. Daniel Chavez

Kai Kamaka III vs. Tony Kelley

