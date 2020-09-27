UFC 253 Bonuses: Champs Get Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC 253 bonuses have been released.

The pay-per-view event took place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island. Headlining the card was a clash between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa for the middleweight title.

This fight saw it end early as Adesanya managed to drop him with a counter strike after rocking him with a combination. This led to Costa dropping to his back only for Adesanya to swarm him with strikes to get that TKO win.

There had been a lot of trash talk building up to this fight. In fact, there was a scuffle at the weigh-in faceoffs as Costa brought out a white belt, which led to Izzy getting upset and they had to be separated.

The co-main event saw more action between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes to crown a new light heavyweight champion.

In the first round, Blachowicz was trying to counter strike with Reyes but did so in volume as If Reyes threw one punch then Blachowicz would throw more. This fight saw an explosion in the second round as Jan was able to catch him with a left hook and finished him on the ground to become the new king.

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royva was given “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Performances of the Night: Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya

#UFC253 bonuses



Fight of the Night:

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval



Performances of the Night:

Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 27, 2020

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 253. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes

Were the right choices made for the UFC 253 bonuses?