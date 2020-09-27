Sunday, September 27, 2020

UFC 253 Bonuses: Champs Get Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

Four fighters got paid.

By Andrew Ravens
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

The UFC 253 bonuses have been released.

The pay-per-view event took place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island. Headlining the card was a clash between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa for the middleweight title. 

This fight saw it end early as Adesanya managed to drop him with a counter strike after rocking him with a combination. This led to Costa dropping to his back only for Adesanya to swarm him with strikes to get that TKO win. 

There had been a lot of trash talk building up to this fight. In fact, there was a scuffle at the weigh-in faceoffs as Costa brought out a white belt, which led to Izzy getting upset and they had to be separated.

The co-main event saw more action between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes to crown a new light heavyweight champion. 

In the first round, Blachowicz was trying to counter strike with Reyes but did so in volume as If Reyes threw one punch then Blachowicz would throw more. This fight saw an explosion in the second round as Jan was able to catch him with a left hook and finished him on the ground to become the new king. 

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royva was given “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

  • Fight of the Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval
  • Performances of the Night: Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 253. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes

Were the right choices made for the UFC 253 bonuses?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Results

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya TKO’s Paulo Costa

UFC 253 pay-per-view event went down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island...
Read more
UFC

Darren Till Laughs At LeBron James’ Claims, Says Covington Would ‘Tear LeBron James A New Arsehole’

Darren Till has laughed off NBA superstar, LeBron James' recent comments about Colby Covington. Following Covington's win over Tyron...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Predictions: Adesanya vs. Costa

We are one sleep away from UFC 253. Fight Island will play host to this card that boasts two...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa At UFC 253

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Highlights: Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes To Win Light Heavyweight Title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes put it all on the line to become a UFC champion. The two fighters...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC 253 Bonuses: Champs Get Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC 253 bonuses have been released. The pay-per-view event took place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa At UFC 253

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Highlights: Israel Adesanya Chops Down Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa put on a memorable performance in their headlining title fight.  The two fighters met...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Highlights: Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes To Win Light Heavyweight Title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes put it all on the line to become a UFC champion. The two fighters...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC 253 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 253 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya vs....
Read more
UFC

Amanda Nunes & Nina Ansaroff Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, and strawweight Nina Ansaroff are now the proud parents of a baby girl. The couple...
Read more
Boxing

Conor McGregor Says He’s Fighting Manny Pacquiao Next

A Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao boxing match could take place later this year or in 2021. In a series of Tweets...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 253

The final UFC 253 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Results

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya TKO’s Paulo Costa

UFC 253 pay-per-view event went down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Predictions: Adesanya vs. Costa

We are one sleep away from UFC 253. Fight Island will play host to this card that boasts two...
Read more
Bellator

Sergio Pettis Ready For Bellator Title Fight Against Juan Archuleta

Sergio Pettis is ready to finally fight for gold. Pettis, the longtime UFC contender, never got a flyweight shot...
Read more
UFC

Diego Sanchez Wants Retirement Fight Against Conor McGregor

Diego Sanchez is looking for some big name fights to end his career. Sanchez will take on the up...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube