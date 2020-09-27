UFC 253 Highlights: Israel Adesanya Chops Down Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa put on a memorable performance in their headlining title fight.

The two fighters met in a middleweight title bout on Saturday night (September 26, 2020) at the UFC UFC 253 pay-per-view event from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island.

Costa was way too focused on trash talking in the first round while Adesanya went after the legs with kicks. In the second round, Adesanya caught him with a nice combo before landing a counter hook and Costa dropped and that was a wrap.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

In his previous fight, Adesanya beat Yoel Romero by decision at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adesanya became the new UFC middleweight champion when he finished Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last October by TKO. Before that, he picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. Heading into this fight, he fought six times in less than a year-and-a-half total in the UFC and won all six bouts.

Costa was coming off a big win over Yoel Romero at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event. He previously beat Uriah Hall on the preliminary portion of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada. He entered this fight on a 12-fight winning streak.

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 253. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.