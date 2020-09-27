UFC 253 Highlights: Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes To Win Light Heavyweight Title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes put it all on the line to become a UFC champion.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight title bout on Saturday night (September 26, 2020) at the UFC UFC 253 pay-per-view event from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island.

The first round was lackluster, but round two turned things around. Both guys started to let their hands go and then the finish came. Blachowicz dropped him with a bomb of a left hand then finished him off on the ground with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Reyes was coming off a decision loss to then-champion Jon Jones at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Before this, he got TKO win over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston on October 18, 2019

And earned a controversial split decision win over former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Blachowicz entered this fight after coming off a first-round KO win over Corey Anderson at the UFC Rio Rancho event. Prior to that, he got a split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at the UFC Sao Paulo event on November 16, 2019 and picked up a knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 253. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.