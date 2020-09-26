UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

UFC 253 pay-per-view event goes down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa in a middleweight title bout.

In his previous fight, Adesanya beat Yoel Romero by decision at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adesanya became the new UFC middleweight champion when he finished Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last October by TKO. Before that, he picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. Heading into this fight, he fought six times in less than a year-and-a-half total in the UFC and won all six bouts.

Costa was coming off a big win over Yoel Romero at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event. He previously beat Uriah Hall on the preliminary portion of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada. He entered this fight on a 12-fight winning streak.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes. Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval, Sijara Eubanks vs. Ketlen Vieira, and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov finish out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 253 results below:

Quick UFC 253 Results

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Light heavyweight title bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes

Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Ketlen Vieira

Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Alex da Silva vs. Brad Riddell

Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Diego Sanchez

Featherweight bout: Ludovit Klein vs. Shane Young

Light heavyweight bout: Aleksa Camur vs. William Knight

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)