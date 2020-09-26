Saturday, September 26, 2020

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Check out MMA News' UFC 253 results, featuring a main event meeting between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa

By Andrew Ravens

UFC 253 pay-per-view event goes down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. 

It’s headlined by a meeting between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa in a middleweight title bout. 

In his previous fight,  Adesanya beat Yoel Romero by decision at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adesanya became the new UFC middleweight champion when he finished Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last October by TKO. Before that, he picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. Heading into this fight, he fought six times in less than a year-and-a-half total in the UFC and won all six bouts.

Costa was coming off a big win over Yoel Romero at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event. He previously beat Uriah Hall on the preliminary portion of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada. He entered this fight on a 12-fight winning streak. 

The co-headliner will see a bout between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes.  Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval, Sijara Eubanks vs. Ketlen Vieira, and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov finish out the main card. 

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 253 results below:

Quick UFC 253 Results

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa
  • Light heavyweight title bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes 
  • Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval
  • Women’s bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Ketlen Vieira
  • Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Lightweight bout: Alex da Silva vs. Brad Riddell
  • Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Diego Sanchez
  • Featherweight bout: Ludovit Klein vs. Shane Young
  • Light heavyweight bout: Aleksa Camur vs. William Knight

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Heavyweight bout: Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes
  • Light heavyweight bout: Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques
