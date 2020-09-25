The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back on Fight Island for the next five weeks starting with a very solid UFC 253.

In the main event of the card, Israel Adesanya is looking for his second middleweight title defense when he takes on Paulo Costa. It is a highly-anticipated fight between two undefeated fighters and two rivals.

The co-main event sees the vacant light heavyweight title on the line as Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz. For the first time since 2011, someone not named Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier will hold the light heavyweight title.

The pay-per-view card also features a pivotal flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval.

UFC 253 main card airs live at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view with prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET.

UFC 253 Weigh-in Results:

Main card

Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Paulo Costa (185) – for middleweight title

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (205) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Kai Kara-France (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Hakeem Dawodu (145) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (150)*

Prelims

Alex da Silva (156) vs. Brad Riddell (156)

Jake Matthews (170) vs. Diego Sanchez (170)

Ludovit Klein (150)** vs. Shane Young (146)

Aleksa Camur (206) vs. William Knight (205)

Early Prelims

Juan Espino (255) vs. Jeff Hughes (258)

Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs. Danilo Marques (206)

*Tukhugov missed weight by 4 pounds and has fined an undisclosed amount of his purse but the fight will go on.

**Klein missed the featherweight limit by 4 pounds and has fined an undisclosed amount of his purse but the fight will go on.