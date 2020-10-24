UFC 254 Bonuses: Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Performance Check For Last Fight

The UFC 254 bonuses have been released.

UFC 254 took place inside the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island on Saturday. Headlining the card was a clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title. This fight saw Khabib never back down as he was always in the face of the challenger.

Gaethje actually won the first round, according to the judges’ scorecards. However, the second round came around and saw Khabib lock in a triangle choke for the win.

The event ended on a bittersweet note as Khabib announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

The co-main event saw more action between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

This fight saw another brilliant performance by Whittaker as he continues to look like the fighter of old, the one that turned him into a world champion. He used his angles to get inside and pick Jared apart with strikes. Jared didn’t look bad, but it was a one-sided fight. Cannonier was nearly finished in the third round before coming back at the end with some big shots. Whittaker got the decision win.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night:

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Performances of the Night:

Magomed Ankalaev

Khabib Nurmagomedov

