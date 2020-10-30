Friday, October 30, 2020

UFC 254 Buy Rate Falls Short Of Expectations

By Ian Carey

Dana White said that UFC 254 was trending to be one of the biggest selling PPVs the company has ever done. The PPV ending up selling 675,000 buys (500,000 in the United States). It was just the 5th top-selling PPV the company has done this year, falling short of White’s expectations.

Earlier this month, White had said the PPV was trending to do better than Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

“This thing’s trending off the charts for us right now,” White said to TMZ about UFC 254. “Monday, this thing was trending to be the biggest fight we’ve ever had. Not Thursday, not Friday — Monday! It’s trending bigger than (Khabib vs. McGregor).”

The biggest event the UFC has produced in 2020 was UFC 251 headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal. That show did 1,300,000 buys on PPV. UFC 246 featuring Conor vs Donald Cerrone in January did a 1,000,000 buy rate. UFC 253 and 249 each did 700,000 buys.

Khabib vs Gaethje did outsell both UFC 250 and 251, however. UFC 250 was headlined by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier and only did a 500,000 buy rate. UFC 250 featured Amanda Nunes versus Felicia Spencer and only did a 85,000 buy rate.

