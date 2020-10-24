Saturday, October 24, 2020

UFC 254 Highlights: Khabib Nurmagomedov Submits Justin Gaethje

By Andrew Ravens

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje was everything fans had hoped it could be. 

The two fighters met in a lightweight title bout on Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the UFC 254 pay-per-view event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

Khabib came out and was firing on all cylinders. While he did get tagged a few times in the first round, he pushed forward and got a late-round takedown. Khabib got a takedown in the second round and locked in a triangle choke for the win. 

Khabib announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

In his previous fight, Nurmagomedov tapped Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event in September 2019. This fight at UFC 242 came after Khabib inked a new UFC contract. Khabib defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission by way of neck crank back in October at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. It marked Khabib’s latest bout to take place inside of the Octagon as he had been away.

Before this fight, Gaethje picked up a TKO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Heading into that fight, he had scored a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This came after he scored a first-round knockout win over Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout that served as the UFC Philadelphia headliner and when Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick in the main event of UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.

UFC 254 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje, Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 254. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC 254 Highlights: Khabib Nurmagomedov Submits Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje was everything fans had hoped it could be.  The two fighters met in a...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 Highlights: Robert Whittaker Outstrikes Jared Cannonier

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier turned out to be an interesting bout.  The two fighters met in a middleweight...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC 254 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 254 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs....
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 254

The final UFC 254 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Results

UFC 254 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 254 went down today (Sat. October 24, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island and...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Set to Headline Dec. 19 Event

Khamzat Chimaev finally has his next opponent in what will be a massive leap in competition for him in Leon "Rocky" Edwards....
Read more
MMA

UFC Looking At Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chandler To Determine Top LW Contender

UFC President Dana White is looking at the idea of booking Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chandler with the winner being the next...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Responds To Being Removed From Rankings, Calls Out Chimaev

Leon Edwards was officially removed from the UFC rankings due to inactivity yesterday. He had been ranked #3 in the welterweight division....
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube