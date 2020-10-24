UFC 254 Highlights: Khabib Nurmagomedov Submits Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje was everything fans had hoped it could be.

The two fighters met in a lightweight title bout on Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the UFC 254 pay-per-view event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

Khabib came out and was firing on all cylinders. While he did get tagged a few times in the first round, he pushed forward and got a late-round takedown. Khabib got a takedown in the second round and locked in a triangle choke for the win.

Khabib announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Khabib Nurmagomedov put Justin Gaethje to sleep with a triangle choke 🤯 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/E2f3jCmt6M — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

At the end of the first round, @TeamKhabib hunted a submission 🦅 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/pzbc3DtEJn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

Gaethje stuffs the first two takedown attemps 👀 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/oczHp8kR6i — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) October 24, 2020

In his previous fight, Nurmagomedov tapped Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event in September 2019. This fight at UFC 242 came after Khabib inked a new UFC contract. Khabib defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission by way of neck crank back in October at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. It marked Khabib’s latest bout to take place inside of the Octagon as he had been away.

Before this fight, Gaethje picked up a TKO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Heading into that fight, he had scored a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This came after he scored a first-round knockout win over Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout that served as the UFC Philadelphia headliner and when Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick in the main event of UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.

UFC 254 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje, Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

