UFC 254 Highlights: Robert Whittaker Outstrikes Jared Cannonier

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier turned out to be an interesting bout.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the UFC 254 pay-per-view event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

For a second straight fight, the old Whittaker appeared. He was using his angles to his advantage and picking his shots. Jared tried to counter strike with him but was getting busted up. The third round saw Whittaker nearly finish Jared with a brilliant combo, but Jared showed a ton of heart to survive. Plus, towards the end of the round, Jared tagged him. It wasn’t enough as Whittaker got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

High level striking in this one!



Who took round 1️⃣ on your card? pic.twitter.com/P81Rh8nTS5 — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

🚨 HEAD KICK ALERT 🚨@robwhittakermma sent Cannonier stumbling with a head kick in the third round at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/OyAbMYhDPE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

Some late drama as @killagorillamma buckles Whittaker near the end of Round 3 😱 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/6Zmd59duXY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

After posting a nine-fight win streak, Whittaker got TKO’d by Israel Adesanya that ended his reign as the middleweight champion at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. His following fight saw him get a unanimous decision at the UFC on ESPN 14 event this past July.

UFC 254 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje, Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

