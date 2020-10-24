Saturday, October 24, 2020

UFC 254 Highlights: Robert Whittaker Outstrikes Jared Cannonier

By Andrew Ravens

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier turned out to be an interesting bout. 

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the UFC 254 pay-per-view event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

For a second straight fight, the old Whittaker appeared. He was using his angles to his advantage and picking his shots. Jared tried to counter strike with him but was getting busted up. The third round saw Whittaker nearly finish Jared with a brilliant combo, but Jared showed a ton of heart to survive. Plus, towards the end of the round, Jared tagged him. It wasn’t enough as Whittaker got the decision win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

After posting a nine-fight win streak, Whittaker got TKO’d by Israel Adesanya that ended his reign as the middleweight champion at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. His following fight saw him get a unanimous decision at the UFC on ESPN 14 event this past July. 

Hermansson was coming off of a second round TKO win over Jack Hermansson at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Before that, he got a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale heading into this show. This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian. Thus, this win extended his winning streak to four as he had two big wins in a row after submitting David Branch in under a minute. 

UFC 254 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje, Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 254. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC 254 Highlights: Robert Whittaker Outstrikes Jared Cannonier

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier turned out to be an interesting bout.  The two fighters met in a middleweight...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC 254 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 254 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs....
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 254

The final UFC 254 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Results

UFC 254 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 254 went down today (Sat. October 24, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island and...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Set to Headline Dec. 19 Event

Khamzat Chimaev finally has his next opponent in what will be a massive leap in competition for him in Leon "Rocky" Edwards....
Read more
MMA

UFC Looking At Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chandler To Determine Top LW Contender

UFC President Dana White is looking at the idea of booking Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chandler with the winner being the next...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Responds To Being Removed From Rankings, Calls Out Chimaev

Leon Edwards was officially removed from the UFC rankings due to inactivity yesterday. He had been ranked #3 in the welterweight division....
Read more
Editorials

UFC 254 Predictions: Khabib vs. Gaethje

UFC 254 is finally upon us. Fortunately for us all, we will have to wait less than usual for this pay-per-view to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube