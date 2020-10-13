Tuesday, October 13, 2020

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje May Have Fans in Attendance

By Clyde Aidoo
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Image Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is exploring the possibility of having a live audience for UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje. 

In less than two weeks, Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Justin Gaethje in a UFC lightweight championship unification bout on Fight Island. As has been the case with all of the Fight Island events, there will be no fans in attendance enjoying the festivities of a live UFC event with youth and exuberance. That could change, though, as DCT marketing director Saeed Rashed Al Saeed disclosed to The Hotelier that fans attending the PPV spectacle is still possible.

“We are currently studying how to bring fans into UFC 254,” Al Saeed said. “Right now we’re going through how to segregate fans from people inside the bubble but still get them inside the space in the safe manner.”

“If everything goes to plan we’ll be announcing this soon. It’s not confirmed yet but the plan is in place but it needs to be endorsed. I’m optimistic but health and safety cannot be compromised. That is our priority, it will not happen unless it is fool proof.”

If UFC 254 is granted the green light to host fans, it would mark the first UFC event to do so since UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero. If not, it would be Nurmagomedov’s first time competing in an empty arena and Gaethje’s second. Gaethje was able to earn the interim lightweight championship and a crack at Khabib’s official title by TKOing Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in a crowdless arena at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stay tuned for any potential updates on this developing story right here at MMANews.com.

Do you believe it is a good idea for fans to be permitted for UFC 254?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Bellator

Arlene Blencowe Ready For Biggest Fight of Her Career at Bellator 249

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) is no stranger to being a title challenger in Bellator MMA. She fought the former featherweight champion, Julia Budd,...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along. For years now, Perry and Till have had a...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
UFC

Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Confident He’d Finish Chris Weidman In The First Round After Latest Trash Talk

Israel Adesanya is confident he would beat Chris Weidman rather easily. Over the last couple of weeks, Weidman has...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje May Have Fans in Attendance

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is exploring the possibility of having a live audience for UFC 254: Khabib vs....
Read more
UFC

Artem Lobov Says Zubaira Tukhugov Should ‘Be Cut From The UFC,’ Still Hopes Fight Can Happen

Artem Lobov still wants to fight Zubaira Tukhugov after the UFC 229 incident. Lobov and Tukhugov have not gotten...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Declines Darren Till’s ‘Weak A**’ Offer To Corner Him At UFC 255

Mike Perry won't be having Darren Till in his corner after all. When Perry fought and beat Mickey Gall...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Page Claims Douglas Lima Is Ducking Him

Michael Page believes Bellator welterweight champion, Douglas Lima is ducking him. Following Page's decision win over Ross Houston at...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Believes ‘Homophobia’ Led To Overreactions Over UFC 253 Celebration

Israel Adesanya believes homophobia played a major role as to why so many people were angry over his UFC 253 celebration.
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Confirms Why He Wants to Fight Dustin Poirier Next

Dustin Poirier has played detective for why Conor McGregor is suddenly interested in having a rematch against him, and McGregor has backed...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Explains Why He’ll Never Coach TUF Opposite Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov considers the Conor McGregor chapter of his career completely closed, so giving Conor McGregor any grand attention...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along. For years now, Perry and Till have had a...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Page Blames ‘Slippery’ Canvas For Subpar Performance At Bellator 248

Michael Page has a theory as to why he didn't have a good performance at Bellator 248. Page took...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Confident He’d Finish Chris Weidman In The First Round After Latest Trash Talk

Israel Adesanya is confident he would beat Chris Weidman rather easily. Over the last couple of weeks, Weidman has...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Still Interested In Tony Ferguson Fight At UFC 254

Michael Chandler still wants to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254. Chandler is set to be the backup fighter...
Read more
UFC

Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube