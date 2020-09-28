UFC 254 Main Card Revealed, To Feature Six Fights

The UFC has revealed the main card for the very solid UFC 254 pay-per-view card that features six fights.

UFC 254 goes down on Oct. 24 on Fight Island. The card is set to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. It is one of the most anticipated fights of 2020. The main card will also air at 2 p.m. ET.

UFC 254 will be a stacked that in the co-main event sees a very intriguing middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier. The fight has title implications on the line as Dana White has said if Cannonier wins, he will be fighting for the belt next.

The other matchup that sticks out is Islam Makhachev vs Rafael dos Anjos at lightweight. The Brazilian is dropping down in weight to the division he used to reign over. If Makhachev can get past RDA he would no doubt get a top-10 or top-five opponent next time out. For dos Anjos, a win over the rising contender should put him in talks to fight someone in the top-five at 155-pounds.

UFC 254 main card is as follows:

Main Card:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba