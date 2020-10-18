UFC 254 Plan To Allow Fans In Arena Not Approved

The fanless era of the UFC will continue for the time being, as UFC 254 will not have fans in attendance this coming Saturday.

Earlier this week, it was reported that there was a possibility that UFC 254 would have fans in attendance. Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) had proposed a plan to bring limited fans into the arena, but ESPN confirmed earlier today that the plans to open the arena to fans and put tickets on sale was not approved in time, thus the card will move forward without fans in attendance.

The UFC has not had any live fans in attendance since UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero. There is currently no set timetable for when the UFC will allow fans again, but Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys is open to Conor McGregor’s proposal to host UFC 257 in AT&T Stadium, so that could be the first grand re-entry to the public for the UFC.

Fans or no fans, UFC 254 is loaded, with arguably the best lightweight fight of all time when Khabib Nurmagomedov defends the lightweight championship against interim champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will face Jared Cannonier which is expected to be a title eliminator for the middleweight championship. You can check out the full card below:

UFC 254 MAIN CARD

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Da-un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozof

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

Do you prefer viewing the UFC with the empty arena or with fans in the arena?