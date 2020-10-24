UFC 254 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 254 went down today (Sat. October 24, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title bout.

In his previous fight, Nurmagomedov tapped Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event in September 2019. This fight at UFC 242 came after Khabib inked a new UFC contract. Khabib defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission by way of neck crank back in October at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. It marked Khabib’s latest bout to take place inside of the Octagon as he had been away.

Before this fight, Gaethje picked up a TKO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Heading into that fight, he had scored a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This came after he scored a first-round knockout win over Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout that served as the UFC Philadelphia headliner and when Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick in the main event of UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The co-headliner saw a bout between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris, Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba, and Liliya Shakirova vs. Lauren Murphyfinished out the main card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Both guys came out firing. Volkov tagged him with a right jab that backed up Harris. Harris was working over the lead leg with kicks. Volkov tagged him up against the fence, but Harris started to throw strikes back. The second round saw Volkov land a front kick to the gut and Harris winced, which allowed followed up shots by Volkov to finish the fight.

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

Hawes came right out of the gate and tagged him before knocking him out while throwing a flurry. Hawes followed up with a few shots on the ground for good measure.

Liliya Shakirova vs. Lauren Murphy

They had a feeling out process before Murphy started to press the pace. Shakirova went for a takedown at the end of round one, but ate some big elbow strikes in the process. Murphy stayed up right. Murphy got a takedown and scored a rear-naked choke for the win.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

This one lasted longer than their previous fight earlier this year. Round one saw them hold and then unload big shots while Magmoed was trying to figure out the range. Magomed was trying to work the body with knee strikes. Ion was making him pay in the short distance. Ankalaev slept him after knocking him down then landed a big left strike and swarmed him with strikes on the ground.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC 254 results below:

Quick UFC 254 Results

Main Card (PPV, 2 p.m. ET)

Lightweight title bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Heavyweight bout: Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris by TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 2

Middleweight bout: Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun by knockout (punches) at :18 of Round 1

Women’s flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:31 of Round 2

Light heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba by knockout (punches) at 4:19 of Round 1

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve by knockout (punches) at 4:59 of Round 1

Women’s flyweight bout: Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Welterweight bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:40 of Round 1

Light heavyweight bout: Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey ends in a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET)