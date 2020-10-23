UFC 254 Weigh-In Results: Khabib/Gaethje Showdown Official

The UFC 254 weigh-ins are complete, and the main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje is official!

Also official is the co-main event between Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker. In fact, all fighters on the main card successfully made weight. Backup fighter for the main event Michael Chandler also made weight at 155, but his services will not be required, as both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje hit the 155 mark.

There were two misses, however. Alex Oliveira missed the welterweight limit by two pounds and will forfeit 20% of his fight purse to Shavkat Rakhmonov. Lightweight Joey Alvarez was over three pounds over the lightweight limit and will forfeit 30% of his fight purse to Alexander Yakovlev.

UFC 254 main card airs live at 2:00 ET on pay-per-view streaming exclusively on ESPN+ with prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 12 PM ET. The UFC Fight Pass Prelims kick off at 11:00 AM ET.

You can check out the full weigh-in results below!

MAIN CARD

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov © (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Robert Whittaker (186)

Walt Harris (254) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)

Phil Hawes (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

ESPN+/ESPN 2 PRELIMS

Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Casey Kenney (140) vs. Nathaniel Wood (140)

Alex Oliveira (173*) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Sam Alvey (206) vs. Da Un Jung (206)

FIGHT PASS PRELIMS

Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)

Joel Alvarez (159.5*) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)

Do not forget about the early start time for this one and to set your alarm clocks if needed if you live on the US West Coast, as this is one event you do not want to miss.



Keep it locked on MMANews.com during the event for live results and updates!