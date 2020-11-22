UFC 255 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 255 bonuses have been released.

The UFC 255 pay-per-view took place inside UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a clash between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez for the flyweight title.

This fight saw it only go 1:57 as it ended in the first round when Figueiredo was taken down only to scramble and catch Perez with a guillotine choke. Figueiredo successfully retained the title.

The co-main event saw more action between Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia for the women’s flyweight title.

This fight saw an interesting game plan by Shevchenko, who went after the strength of Maia as she wanted to get takedowns and did so. This fight was really about who could get top position after scoring a takedown. Shevchenko did so for the entire fight while also having some moments early in the bout with strikes.

Maia’s highlight came in the second round after a failed takedown by Shevchenko, who couldn’t get back to her feet. Valentina only lost the second round, but aside from that, it was a dominating performance by the champ, who successfully retained the title.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Performances of the Night: Joaquin Buckley and Antonina Shevchenko

