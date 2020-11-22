Sunday, November 22, 2020

UFC 255 Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo Submits Alex Perez

By Andrew Ravens

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez exceeded expectations for the main event spot. 

The two fighters met in a flyweight title bout on Saturday night (November 21, 2020) at the UFC 255 pay-per-view event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This fight didn’t last long at all. Perez scored a takedown and got on top, but the champ caught him with a guillotine choke for the win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Figueiredo was on a three-fight win streak entering this fight. He got a first-round KO win over Joseph Benavidez at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island, another TKO win over Benavidez in February 2020, a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019.

Perez had won his last three outings with his last two fights ending early to earn this title fight. He beat Jussier Formiga to get the title opportunity at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event.

UFC 255 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 255. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC 255 Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo Submits Alex Perez

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez exceeded expectations for the main event spot.  The two fighters met in a flyweight title bout on Saturday night (November...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Highlights: Valentina Shevchenko Out Grapples Jennifer Maia To Retain Title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia was a very interesting fight.  The two fighters met in a women’s title bout on Saturday night (November 21, 2020)...
Read more
MMA

Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira Set for Dec. 19

It will be fireworks galore on December 19 when walking highlight reels Khaos Williams battles Michel Pereira. Mere days after turning in what Dana...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira In The Works For UFC 256

The UFC is in the process of finalizing a fight between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira for UFC 256 on December 12th. News of...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC 255 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 255 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez will collide in a...
Read more
Results

UFC 255 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo Taps Alex Perez

UFC 255 went down tonight (Sat. November 21, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 255

The final UFC 255 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.  The UFC 255 pay-per-view is...
Read more
Interviews

Khaos Williams Plans To Continue Silencing The Doubters After Latest KO Win

Khaos Williams believes he put the welterweight division on notice. In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 14, Williams was taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube