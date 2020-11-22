UFC 255 Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo Submits Alex Perez

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez exceeded expectations for the main event spot.

The two fighters met in a flyweight title bout on Saturday night (November 21, 2020) at the UFC 255 pay-per-view event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This fight didn’t last long at all. Perez scored a takedown and got on top, but the champ caught him with a guillotine choke for the win.

Figueiredo was on a three-fight win streak entering this fight. He got a first-round KO win over Joseph Benavidez at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island, another TKO win over Benavidez in February 2020, a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019.

Perez had won his last three outings with his last two fights ending early to earn this title fight. He beat Jussier Formiga to get the title opportunity at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event.

UFC 255 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

