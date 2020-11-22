Sunday, November 22, 2020

UFC 255 Highlights: Valentina Shevchenko Out Grapples Jennifer Maia To Retain Title

By Andrew Ravens

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia was a very interesting fight. 

The two fighters met in a women’s title bout on Saturday night (November 21, 2020) at the UFC 255 pay-per-view event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an unlikely move, Shevchenko scored a takedown early in the first round and worked in close guard. Things got interesting in the second round as Shevchenko failed to get a toss takedown and Maia ended up in top position for the whole round.

Shevchenko rocked her in the third round with a left hand before getting a takedown. Shevchenko got a takedown in round four where she had back mount for a minute but stayed on top. Shevchenko got the decision win to retain the flyweight title. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Shevchenko was coming off of a TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event. Before this, she got a decision win over Liz Carmouche at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. Before that fight, she picked up a knockout win over Jessica Eye at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event. Since moving back to the flyweight division, the champ was riding a five-fight winning streak coming into the event.

Maia went 3-1 in her last four and 1-1 in her last two fights. She’d also missed weight back-to-back times during her last four fights.

UFC 255 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 255. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

