UFC 255 Medical Suspensions: Alex Perez & Jennifer Maia Face Lengthy Sit

The UFC 255 medical suspensions have been released and Alex Perez and Jennifer Maia are facing lengthy sits.
In the main event of the pay-per-view card, Perez suffered a first-round submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo and got a six-month suspension. Jennifer Maia, meanwhile, also is facing a six-month suspension after her decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.
See the full UFC 255 medical suspensions below (via mixedmartialarts.com):
UFC 255 Main Card Medical Suspensions:
Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Alex Perez (UFC 255 main event: men’s flyweight title fight)
•Perez must have right hand X-Ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21
Valentina Shevchenko defeated Jennifer Maia (UFC 255 co-main event: women’s flyweight title fight)
•Maia must have nasal bone fracture cleared by ENT Dr or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20
Tim Means defeated Mike Perry
•Means suspended until 12/22/20, No contact until 12/13/20 – Right knee
•Perry suspended until 01/06/21, No contact until 12/22/20 – Contusions
Katlyn Chookagian defeated Cynthia Calvillo
•Calvillo must have right shoulder MRI, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20
Paul Craig defeated Mauricio Rua
•Rua suspended until 01/06/21 No contact until 12/22/20
UFC 255 Preliminary Card Medical Suspensions:
Brandon Moreno defeated Brandon Royal
•Royval must have right shoulder MRI, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20
Joaquin Buckley defeated Jordan Wright
•Buckley must have right hand X-Ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21
•Wright suspended until 01/06/21
Antonina Shevchenko defeated Ariane Lipski
•Lipski must have left orbital fracture cleared by Ophthalmologist or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20
Nicolas Dalby defeated Daniel Rodriguez
•Dalby must have right foot and right elbow XRays, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20
•Rodriguez must have right hand X-Ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20
Alan Jouban defeated Jared Gooden
•Jouban must have nasal bone fracture cleared by ENT Dr or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20
•Gooden suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20
Kyle Daukaus defeated Dustin Stoltzfus
•Stoltzfus suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20
Sasha Palatnikov defeated Louis Cosce
•Palatnikov suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20 – Sutures to cuts
•Cosce suspended until 01/21/21, no contact until 01/06/21