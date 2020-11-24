Tuesday, November 24, 2020

UFC 255 Medical Suspensions: Alex Perez & Jennifer Maia Face Lengthy Sit

By Cole Shelton

The UFC 255 medical suspensions have been released and Alex Perez and Jennifer Maia are facing lengthy sits.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card, Perez suffered a first-round submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo and got a six-month suspension. Jennifer Maia, meanwhile, also is facing a six-month suspension after her decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.

See the full UFC 255 medical suspensions below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC 255 Main Card Medical Suspensions:

Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Alex Perez (UFC 255 main event: men’s flyweight title fight)
•Perez must have right hand X-Ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Jennifer Maia (UFC 255 co-main event: women’s flyweight title fight)
•Maia must have nasal bone fracture cleared by ENT Dr or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20

Tim Means defeated Mike Perry
•Means suspended until 12/22/20, No contact until 12/13/20 – Right knee
•Perry suspended until 01/06/21, No contact until 12/22/20 – Contusions

Katlyn Chookagian defeated Cynthia Calvillo
•Calvillo must have right shoulder MRI, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20

Paul Craig defeated Mauricio Rua
•Rua suspended until 01/06/21 No contact until 12/22/20

UFC 255 Preliminary Card Medical Suspensions:

Brandon Moreno defeated Brandon Royal
•Royval must have right shoulder MRI, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20

Joaquin Buckley defeated Jordan Wright
•Buckley must have right hand X-Ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21
•Wright suspended until 01/06/21

Antonina Shevchenko defeated Ariane Lipski
•Lipski must have left orbital fracture cleared by Ophthalmologist or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20

Nicolas Dalby defeated Daniel Rodriguez
•Dalby must have right foot and right elbow XRays, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20
•Rodriguez must have right hand X-Ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20

Alan Jouban defeated Jared Gooden
•Jouban must have nasal bone fracture cleared by ENT Dr or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20
•Gooden suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20

Kyle Daukaus defeated Dustin Stoltzfus
•Stoltzfus suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20

Sasha Palatnikov defeated Louis Cosce
•Palatnikov suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20 – Sutures to cuts
•Cosce suspended until 01/21/21, no contact until 01/06/21

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Latest Articles

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube