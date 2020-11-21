UFC 255 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

UFC 255 goes down tonight (Sat. November 21, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez in a flyweight title bout.

Figueiredo was on a three-fight win streak entering this fight. He got a first-round KO win over Joseph Benavidez at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island, another TKO win over Benavidez in February 2020, a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019.

Perez had won his last three outings with his last two fights ending early to earn this title fight. He beat Jussier Formiga to get the title opportunity at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event.

The co-headliner will see a women’s flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia. Mike Perry vs. Tim Means, Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo, and Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 255 results below:

Quick UFC 255 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight bout: Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Light heavyweight bout: Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Flyweight bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Women’s flyweight bout: Ariane Lipski vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Welterweight bout: Nicolas Dalby vs. Orion Cosce

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)