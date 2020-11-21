Saturday, November 21, 2020

UFC 255 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

Check out MMA News' UFC 255 results, featuring a main event meeting between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez

By Andrew Ravens

UFC 255 goes down tonight (Sat. November 21, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. 

It’s headlined by a meeting between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez in a flyweight title bout. 

Figueiredo was on a three-fight win streak entering this fight. He got a first-round KO win over Joseph Benavidez at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island, another TKO win over Benavidez in February 2020, a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019.

Perez had won his last three outings with his last two fights ending early to earn this title fight. He beat Jussier Formiga to get the title opportunity at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event.

The co-headliner will see a women’s flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia. Mike Perry vs. Tim Means, Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo, and Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig finishes out the main card. 

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 255 results below:

Quick UFC 255 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez
  • Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia
  • Welterweight bout: Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
  • Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo
  • Light heavyweight bout: Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Flyweight bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
  • Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
  • Women’s flyweight bout: Ariane Lipski vs. Antonina Shevchenko
  • Welterweight bout:  Nicolas Dalby vs. Orion Cosce

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Welterweight bout:  Jared Gooden vs. Alan Jouban
  • Middleweight bout: Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Middleweight bout: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov
Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Results

UFC 255 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

UFC 255 goes down tonight (Sat. November 21, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 255

The final UFC 255 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.  The UFC 255 pay-per-view is...
Read more
Interviews

Khaos Williams Plans To Continue Silencing The Doubters After Latest KO Win

Khaos Williams believes he put the welterweight division on notice. In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 14, Williams was taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan...
Read more
Editorials

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Staff Predictions

We are within hours of the flyweight showcase that is UFC 255. Two flyweight title fights will take place at the pay per view,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 255 Weigh-In Results: Title Fights Set, Mike Perry Comes In Heavy

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remains in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex for UFC 255. In the main event of the card, Deiveson...
Read more
UFC

Kayla Harrison: Everyone Knows I’m Chasing Amanda Nunes

If Kayla Harrison has anything to say about it, she will have the honor to stand across the Octagon from Amanda Nunes before all...
Read more
Bellator

Patricio Pitbull Believes Emmanuel Sanchez Is His Toughest Test, Claims A.J. McKee Is ‘Easy Money’

Patricio Pitbull has fired shots at A.J. McKee. In the main event of Bellator 253, McKee submitted Darrion Caldwell in just 71 seconds in a...
Read more
Bellator

Two Coaches Including Henri Hooft Suspended & Fined For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Henri Hooft and Greg Jones, coaches at Sanford MMA have been fined and suspended for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Both coaches were suspended for three months...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube