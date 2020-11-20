UFC 255 Weigh-In Results: Title Fights Set, Mike Perry Comes In Heavy

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remains in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex for UFC 255.

In the main event of the card, Deiveson Figueiredo (125) looks to defend his flyweight title for the first time against Alex Perez (124.5). The co-main event sees Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) battle Jennifer Maia (124.5) as Shevchenko looks to continue her reign of dominance at 125-pounds.

During the weigh-ins only one person missed weight and that was Mike Perry. “Platinum” came in 4.5 pounds over weight and sent several tweets in the morning letting fans know he was unlikely to make weight and was having a hard time.

UFC 255 main card airs live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. EST. The prelims air live on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5) – flyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5) – women’s flyweight title

Tim Means (171) vs. Mike Perry (175.5)*

Cynthia Calvillo (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.75)

Paul Craig (205.5) vs. Mauricio Rua (205.5)

Prelims

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

Early Prelims

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Alan Jouban (170.5)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Perry missed the welterweight limit BY 4.5 pounds and has been fined 30 percent of his purse.