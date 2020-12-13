UFC 256 Bonuses: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno Earn FOTN Honors

The UFC 256 bonuses have been released.

The pay-per-view event took place inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a flyweight title clash between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

This fight saw Moreno bring the challenge to Figueiredo. They both had a back and forth striking affair, but Moreno was the one who would get takedowns throughout the fight. Figueiredo got tired in the fourth round and slowed down. This was where the tide turned in the favor of Moreno. The judges ruled it a majority draw so Figueiredo retained the title.

The co-main event saw more action between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.

This fight saw a one-sided fight for Oliveira. From seconds within the first round starting to the very end, Oliveira dominated Ferguson. Oliveira would take him down then just stay in top position and just rain down strikes. The highlight of the fight was in the first round when Oliveira went for an armbar with seconds left and even extended Ferguson’s arm to the point where it was injured, but Fergison showed his toughness and didn’t tap. Oliveira made a statement with his performance and getting a decision win.

The main event got the “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland and Rafael Fiziev

Fight of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

As if there was any doubt 🏆 [ B2YB @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/RvQBWhHu7J — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

