UFC 256 Highlights: Charles Oliveira Shuts Down Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira delivered in the co-main event role.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (December 12, 2020) at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oliveira didn’t waste any time in getting the fight to the ground in the first round and did some damage from the top position.

The end of the round saw Oliveira get an armbar locked in, but somehow Ferguson didn’t tap. However, Ferguson clearly had an issue with the left arm as a result. This was a one-sided performance for Oliveira, who shut down Ferguson in his way to getting a decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ferguson headed into his previous fight on a 12-fight winning streak. Ferguson beat Donald Cerrone by doctor stoppage at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois before dropping a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event in May 2020 from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Entering this fight, Oliveira had been on a hot streak that includes seven consecutive victories. In his previous bout, he choked out Kevin Lee at the UFC Brasilia event in March 2020. He then got wins over Jared Gordon by KO at the UFC Sao Paulo event from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and a TKO win over Nik Lentz at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+.

