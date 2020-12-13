UFC 256 Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno Ends In Majority Draw

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno exceeded expectations.

The two fighters met in a flyweight title bout on Saturday night (December 12, 2020) at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A wild start to this one as Figueiredo was walking him down and loading up on his strikes, while Moreno waited for spots to open up and landed counter strikes. The second round saw Moreno score two takedowns yet Figueiredo did stun him. Moreno got badly kicked in the nuts in the third round after getting rocked and Figueiredo had a point taken away from him.

The fourth round saw Moreno stop a takedown attempt and did one of his own. Figueiredo got tired at this point and led to another takedown by Moreno. In the end, the judges ruled it a majority draw so Figueiredo retained the title.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

THE LEVEL OF THIS FIGHT 🤯



Figueiredo stuns Moreno but he returns IMMEDIATELY with the takedown. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/BfvXIYDo4k — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

The champ is pouring it on early in RD 3! #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/2GfikIDFXq — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 13, 2020

Figueiredo was on a four-fight win streak entering this fight. He got a first-round submission win over Alex Perez at UFC 255, a KO win over Joseph Benavidez at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island, another TKO win over Benavidez in February 2020, a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019.

Moreno earned this title shot by winning three straight wins. He got two back-to-back decision wins over Kai Kara-France at UFC 245 and Jussier Formiga in March 2020 before knocking out Brandon Royval at UFC 255.

UFC 256 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 256. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.